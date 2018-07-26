ValuEngine Downgrades Gardner Denver (GDI) to Sell

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

GDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gardner Denver from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded Gardner Denver from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, MED initiated coverage on Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

GDI stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Gardner Denver has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 266.20.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.06 million. equities research analysts predict that Gardner Denver will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gardner Denver news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 30,436,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $908,212,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 123.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 341.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 38.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

