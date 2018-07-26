ValuEngine Downgrades Gardner Denver (GDI) to Sell

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
GDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gardner Denver from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded Gardner Denver from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, MED initiated coverage on Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.
GDI stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Gardner Denver has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 266.20.
In other Gardner Denver news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 30,436,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $908,212,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 123.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 341.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 38.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gardner Denver Company Profile
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.
