Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Stake Lessened by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 584,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4,927.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 169,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 166,163 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.65.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total value of $121,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.