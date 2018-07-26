USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 200,267 shares.The stock last traded at $133.10 and had previously closed at $135.95.
USNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.75.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Global Ltd Gull purchased 10,396 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.70 per share, for a total transaction of $734,997.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,921,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,115,336.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 4,144 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $500,843.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,025,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,572,507.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,965 and have sold 1,085,606 shares valued at $122,685,702. Company insiders own 53.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $603,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 675.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $103,349,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
