USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 200,267 shares.The stock last traded at $133.10 and had previously closed at $135.95.

USNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.75.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Global Ltd Gull purchased 10,396 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.70 per share, for a total transaction of $734,997.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,921,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,115,336.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 4,144 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $500,843.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,025,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,572,507.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,965 and have sold 1,085,606 shares valued at $122,685,702. Company insiders own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $603,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 675.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $103,349,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

