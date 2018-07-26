Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

News articles about Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Urstadt Biddle Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.0893363335362 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties traded up $0.13, hitting $18.00, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Chairman Charles J. Urstadt purchased 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $93,027.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 82 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

