UPM-Kymmene (UPMKY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. UPM-Kymmene had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.90%.

Shares of UPM-Kymmene opened at $36.22 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. UPM-Kymmene has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPMKY. ValuEngine lowered UPM-Kymmene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UPM-Kymmene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations divisions. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty, graphic papers, and packaging; wood-based renewable diesel and naphtha for fuel distributors and transportation industries; and sawn timber for joinery, packaging, distribution, and construction industries.

