Unum Group (UNM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Unum Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

NYSE UNM opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $44.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Unum Group to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Unum Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $244,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

