Unum Group (UNM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,488 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,694,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Unum Group to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.31.

Unum Group opened at $37.97 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $244,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

