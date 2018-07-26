Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Headlines about Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Forest Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.4678919617203 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.90. Universal Forest Products has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. ValuEngine lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $499,267.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

