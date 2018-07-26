Unitil (UTL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Unitil (NYSE:UTL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unitil earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.3592709669777 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTL shares. Bank of America cut Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unitil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Unitil traded down $0.44, reaching $50.93, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $765.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.10. Unitil has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.07.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Unitil had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 7.56%. equities analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

