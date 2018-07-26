United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Patriot Wealth Management Inc.

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.58 per share, with a total value of $1,094,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,729 shares of company stock worth $3,331,788. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

Shares of United Technologies opened at $134.75 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

