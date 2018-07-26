United Parcel Service (UPS) Given a $139.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.66.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.39. 169,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,154. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,464,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $781,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,617 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10,460.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 844,584 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $75,929,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,014,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,962,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,402,000 after purchasing an additional 690,451 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

