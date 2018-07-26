United Bankshares (UBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.60. 907,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,496. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet cut United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.