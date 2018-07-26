United Bankshares (UBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.
NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.60. 907,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,496. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 71.58%.
United Bankshares Company Profile
United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.
