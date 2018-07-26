Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFAB. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of Unique Fabricating traded up $0.13, reaching $8.86, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,082. Unique Fabricating has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.54 million. Unique Fabricating had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unique Fabricating by 42.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Unique Fabricating by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 483,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Unique Fabricating by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 90,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Unique Fabricating during the second quarter worth approximately $786,000.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

