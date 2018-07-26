UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock (UNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 9th

UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:UNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th.

UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.38. UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:UNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 23.33%.

UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

