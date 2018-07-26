Unigestion Holding SA Purchases Shares of 268,800 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 268,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 662.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TD. ValuEngine cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5239 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

