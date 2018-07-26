Unigestion Holding SA Invests $8.39 Million in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Stock

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 176,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRP. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the 4th quarter worth $495,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International opened at $43.24 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.44. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. research analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTRP shares. TH Capital upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

