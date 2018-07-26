Unigestion Holding SA Invests $8.39 Million in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Stock

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 176,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRP. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the 4th quarter worth $495,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ctrip.Com International opened at $43.24 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.77.
Several analysts have issued reports on CTRP shares. TH Capital upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.
About Ctrip.Com International
Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.
