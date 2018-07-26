Unigestion Holding SA Invests $6.67 Million in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Stock

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.10% of Carlisle Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 120,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE:CSL opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.43.

In related news, insider John W. Altmeyer sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total transaction of $1,251,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,679 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,371.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,626,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,998.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.