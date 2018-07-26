Unigestion Holding SA Invests $11.67 Million in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 238,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.08% of Cardinal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of CAH opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $78.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.476 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.