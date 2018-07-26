Unifi (UFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). Unifi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $165.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.12 million. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Unifi has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $570.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 39,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,659.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,488 shares of company stock worth $2,235,712. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

UFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Unifi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company operates through three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

