Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% (~$5.12-5.18 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.Under Armour Inc Class A also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.11-0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Under Armour Inc Class A from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Under Armour Inc Class A from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a $21.81 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour Inc Class A from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.03.

Get Under Armour Inc Class A alerts:

Under Armour Inc Class A traded up $0.54, hitting $21.62, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.26. Under Armour Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Under Armour Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour Inc Class A news, Director Harvey Sanders sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $119,578.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrik Frisk purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Under Armour Inc Class A

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.