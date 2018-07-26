Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMPQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

Shares of Umpqua opened at $22.03 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

