UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.1694457222608 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of UMH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 56,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,596. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $568.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 10,505 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $154,003.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,891 shares of company stock worth $188,519. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 112 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

