Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday.

UGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Ultrapar Participacoes opened at $12.21 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.74. Ultrapar Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 334,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

