Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 569,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 641,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

UGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultrapar Participacoes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the second quarter worth about $35,215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,915,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,024,000 after buying an additional 287,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 9.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares during the period. 4.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.