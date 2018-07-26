UBS Group Reiterates €123.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (MTX)

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 31.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTX. equinet set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Commerzbank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €176.00 ($207.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €154.67 ($181.96).

MTX stock traded up €5.30 ($6.24) during trading on Thursday, reaching €178.80 ($210.35). The company had a trading volume of 105,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €114.75 ($135.00) and a twelve month high of €156.80 ($184.47).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

