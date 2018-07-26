UBS Group AG Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Teladoc Inc (TDOC)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Teladoc worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc by 68.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc by 140.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc in a report on Friday, April 13th. Craig Hallum set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.74.

In other Teladoc news, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 69,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $3,037,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,336.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 91,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $5,996,180.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,371 shares of company stock worth $18,552,540. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $66.90 on Thursday. Teladoc Inc has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $89.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

