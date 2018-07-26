UBS Group AG Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $392,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 12,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,210,758.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,633. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum opened at $91.93 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $97.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.35). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.01%. equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

