UBS Group AG Has $1.25 Million Stake in Community Health Systems (CYH)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of Community Health Systems worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.76. The firm has a market cap of $354.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.