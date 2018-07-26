UBS Group AG Buys 28,861 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (CARS)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 162.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Cars.com worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of CARS opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). Cars.com had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $159.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 million. equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott E. Forbes purchased 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.27 per share, with a total value of $100,113.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,400 shares of company stock worth $405,308. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.