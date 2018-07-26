Tyvor Capital LLC Has $18.50 Million Stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Tyvor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,745 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,947 shares during the quarter. Michael Kors accounts for 3.6% of Tyvor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tyvor Capital LLC’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $18,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Michael Kors by 9.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,631 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Michael Kors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,154 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Michael Kors by 23.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Michael Kors by 9.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Michael Kors by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $794,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $995,819.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $10,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,660,637.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,197 shares of company stock valued at $31,860,254. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Michael Kors in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Michael Kors in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Michael Kors from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE KORS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.14. 13,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,705. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.06. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

