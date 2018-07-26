Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tyson Foods has lagged the industry in the past three months, as it continues to incur higher wage and freight costs. Evidently, higher freight expenses negatively impacted operating income in Beef, Chicken, Pork and Prepared Foods segments during the second quarter. These hurdles are also expected to linger in fiscal 2018. Apart from the this, Tyson Foods is also exposed to headwinds such as volatility in the prices and availability of raw materials. Nevertheless, the company has been depicting strong performance in its Chicken, Beef and Prepared Foods segments, driven by the rising demand for protein-rich products. This, along with cost savings from the Financial Fitness program and positive synergies from the AdvancePierre’ buyout, aided the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2018 performance. Encouragingly, Tyson Foods expects such upsides to sustain in the forthcoming periods. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of earnings.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSN. Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $71.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.12.

Tyson Foods opened at $62.62 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $61.97 and a 52 week high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,610 shares of company stock worth $2,727,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $2,837,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 60.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 16.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

