Tyman’s (TYMN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TYMN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.23) target price on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Tyman to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 355 ($4.70) to GBX 365 ($4.83) in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 396.50 ($5.25).

Shares of TYMN traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 353.50 ($4.68). 120,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,827. Tyman has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 387 ($5.12).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd.

In other Tyman news, insider Mark Rollins bought 15,000 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £49,650 ($65,718.07).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

