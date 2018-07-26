Twilio Inc (TWLO) General Counsel Sells $222,590.40 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $222,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, July 16th, Karyn Smith sold 938 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $57,330.56.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Karyn Smith sold 3,520 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $209,193.60.

On Friday, May 18th, Karyn Smith sold 3,497 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $191,845.42.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Karyn Smith sold 1,988 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $101,328.36.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $64.14 on Thursday. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -82.23 and a beta of -0.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.92 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twilio from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Twilio from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $17,181,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $16,992,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,297.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 367,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,408,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,323,000 after purchasing an additional 317,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,808,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.