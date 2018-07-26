Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 40.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,151,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 70.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,360,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,685,000 after buying an additional 3,047,075 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the first quarter valued at about $181,850,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 19.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,989,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after buying an additional 640,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,308,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,964,000 after buying an additional 122,133 shares in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B opened at $44.87 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

