TrustPlus 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $45,362.00 (TRUST)

TrustPlus (CURRENCY:TRUST) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. TrustPlus has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $45,362.00 worth of TrustPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustPlus coin can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrustPlus has traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrustPlus alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00036800 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000237 BTC.

TrustPlus Coin Profile

TRUST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2014. TrustPlus’ total supply is 32,086,595 coins. TrustPlus’ official website is trustplus.com . TrustPlus’ official Twitter account is @TrustPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrustPlus

TrustPlus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustPlus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustPlus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustPlus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustPlus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.