Trustmark (TRMK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.50 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 19.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $35.41.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.