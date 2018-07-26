TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) and Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Head to Head Contrast

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

28.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Middlefield Banc pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Middlefield Banc and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 1 1 0 2.50 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 2 0 0 2.00

Middlefield Banc presently has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.60%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%. Given Middlefield Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Middlefield Banc is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Profitability

This table compares Middlefield Banc and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 20.64% 8.60% 0.94% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 26.07% 12.06% 1.13%

Volatility and Risk

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Middlefield Banc and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $48.85 million 3.25 $9.45 million $3.28 15.02 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $187.33 million 4.71 $43.14 million N/A N/A

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats Middlefield Banc on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational, working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, residential, and mortgage loans; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; consumer installment loans to purchase automobiles and boats, as well as for home improvement and other personal expenditures; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers' and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of January 23, 2018, it operated 14 full-service banking centers; an LPL financial brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville; and a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. Middlefield Banc Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. Further, it provides retirement planning services; and operates 157 automatic teller machines. As of May 15, 2018, it operated 145 offices in New York, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Vermont. TrustCo Bank Corp NY was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.