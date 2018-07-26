tronc (TRNC) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

TRNC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised tronc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of tronc in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded tronc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. tronc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of tronc traded up $0.41, hitting $15.81, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 5,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $557.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.90. tronc has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $355.62 million for the quarter. tronc had a positive return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. analysts anticipate that tronc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in tronc by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in tronc by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in tronc by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 136,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in tronc by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in tronc by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. 40.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

tronc Company Profile

tronc, Inc, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

