Tristate Capital (TSC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tristate Capital (NASDAQ: TSC):

7/24/2018 – Tristate Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2018 – Tristate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

7/20/2018 – Tristate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Tristate Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Tristate Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Tristate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

6/21/2018 – Tristate Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

6/8/2018 – Tristate Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $29.40 on Thursday. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.72 million. sell-side analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director John B. Yasinsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David J. Demas bought 998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,449.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,108 shares of company stock worth $53,907 and have sold 4,406,000 shares worth $113,283,000. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 393,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

