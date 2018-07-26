Trinity Industries (TRN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $39.19 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 194304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

TRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Vertical Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,407,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,539,000 after buying an additional 2,800,539 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,033,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,710,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 189.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,024,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,440,000 after buying an additional 670,514 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after buying an additional 34,194 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

