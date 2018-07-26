Trinity Industries (TRN) Issues Earnings Results

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.24 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Trinity Industries updated its FY18 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Shares of Trinity Industries traded down $0.07, reaching $37.20, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 302,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,256. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 176,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 377.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 358,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 283,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 137.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,134 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

