Trinity Industries (TRN) Issues Earnings Results

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.24 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Trinity Industries updated its FY18 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.
Shares of Trinity Industries traded down $0.07, reaching $37.20, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 302,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,256. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 34.21%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.
