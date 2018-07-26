Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 426,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Benchmark Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after buying an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $2,586,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.40. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $660.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services, integrated technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

