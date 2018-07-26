Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 169.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $119.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.58 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total transaction of $137,331.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,884.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $1,732,781.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,430.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,270 shares of company stock valued at $20,727,017. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.