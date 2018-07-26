Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,830 Shares of Argo Group (AGII)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Argo Group worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Argo Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,917,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,465,000 after buying an additional 367,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Argo Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Argo Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Argo Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,557,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,379,000 after buying an additional 203,123 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGII opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.12 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Argo Group news, CEO Mark E. Watson III sold 17,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,103,850.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,792,076.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGII. ValuEngine cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

