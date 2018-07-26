Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) Receives $19.80 Average PT from Analysts

Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelport Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Travelport Worldwide from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelport Worldwide from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Travelport Worldwide traded up $0.05, reaching $19.23, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Travelport Worldwide has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $677.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVPT. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $171,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

