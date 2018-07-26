Travelflex Market Cap Hits $4.49 Million (TRF)

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Travelflex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Travelflex has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Travelflex has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $9,830.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Travelflex alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002287 BTC.

UR (UR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Travelflex Coin Profile

TRF is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2017. Travelflex’s total supply is 107,249,620 coins and its circulating supply is 78,829,676 coins. The official website for Travelflex is travelflex.org . Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Travelflex

Travelflex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travelflex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travelflex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travelflex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travelflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travelflex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.