TransUnion (TRU) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TransUnion from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.79.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 57,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James M. Peck sold 209,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $13,542,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,195,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $44,109.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,912.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,437 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,178. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

