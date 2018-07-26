Transcat (TRNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Transcat had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million.

Shares of Transcat traded up $0.10, reaching $22.00, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,683. The firm has a market cap of $162.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. Transcat has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other news, Director Alan H. Resnick sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $37,917.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,166 shares in the company, valued at $434,309.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,255 shares of company stock worth $469,011. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Transcat by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Transcat by 31.6% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 83,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Transcat by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Transcat by 62.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 25,664 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

