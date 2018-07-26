Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4,268.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,057 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 76,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF opened at $31.46 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $31.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.1041 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

