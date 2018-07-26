Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 74,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,449,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 413,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,974,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 135,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $11.82 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

